Governor Abbott Appoints Perez-Garcia To Correctional Managed Health Care Committee

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Gonzalo J. Perez-Garcia, M.D. to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system.

Gonzalo J. Perez-Garcia, M.D. of Dallas is a psychiatrist with TeamHealth and serves as System Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Texas Health Resources. He is a volunteer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), including participation in its NAMIWalks initiative. Perez-Garcia received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from The University of Texas (UT) Rio Grande Valley (formerly known as UT - Pan American) and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine, where he completed his psychiatry residency.