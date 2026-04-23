Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Jefferson And Orange Counties Board Of Pilot Commissioners

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Brandy Bergeron, M.D., Shawn M. Sparrow, and Amy Townsend, M.D. to the Jefferson and Orange Counties Board of Pilot Commissioners for terms set to expire on August 22, 2027. The Board of Pilot Commissioners has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Jefferson and Orange Counties, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board’s jurisdiction.

Brandy Bergeron, M.D. of Beaumont is an anesthesiologist, physician partner, and board member at Anesthesia Associates. She serves as medical director for Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth. She is a delegate for the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, an alternate delegate for the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and a member of the Texas Medical Association (TMA) and the Symphony League of Beaumont. Bergeron received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas (UT) Medical School at Houston. She completed an anesthesiology residency at UT Medical Branch at Galveston, where she also served as chief resident.

Shawn M. Sparrow of Beaumont is the vice president of The Houseman Companies and is an executive director of First State Bank of Texas and County Bancshares, Inc. He currently serves as chairman of the board for the Jefferson and Orange Counties Board of Pilot Commissioners, a position he has held for the last six years. Previously, Sparrow has served as the chairman of the board of directors for the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, President of the Rotary Club of Orange and as a board member for Beaumont Main Street. Sparrow received an undergraduate degree in Business from Lamar University.

Amy Townsend, M.D. of Orange is a physician and owner of Magnolia Direct Primary Care. She is a member and past president of the Jefferson County Medical Society and chair of the TMA’s Committee on Independent Physician Practice. Additionally, she is a member of the Rotary Club of Bridge City-Orangefield. Townsend received a Biomedical Science degree from TAMU, and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Medical Branch at Galveston. She completed a Family Medicine residency at Louisiana State University - Lake Charles, where she also served as chief resident.