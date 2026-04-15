Governor Abbott Appoints Bonnot, Juroske To Lavaca-Navidad River Authority

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Joe Lynn Bonnot, D.D.S. and Dianne Juroske to the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority for terms set to expire on May 1, 2028 and May 1, 2027, respectively. The Authority oversees the storage, preservation, and distribution of stream and river water in Jackson County.

Joe Lynn Bonnot, D.D.S. of Ganado is a retired dentist and a rancher of his family’s land. He is a member of the Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association, and the Guadalupe District Dental Society. Additionally, he is a volunteer with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster of Jackson County. Bonnot received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas Houston School of Dentistry.

Dianne Juroske of Edna is retired after working for more than thirty years in education as a teacher and a principal in Industrial Independent School District. She is board president of Jackson County Teachers Federal Credit Union and a member of Jackson County Retired School Personnel. Juroske received a Bachelor of Business Science in Education and a Master of Education Administration and Supervision from Texas A&M University-Victoria (formerly known as the University of Houston Victoria).