Governor Abbott Backs Texas Sheriffs At Inaugural NCTSC Meeting

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2026 | Runaway Bay, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today affirmed the state’s strong support for Texas sheriffs at the North Central Texas Sheriff's Coalition's inaugural meeting.

"If we do not have law enforcement, we have a society that is going to crumble," said Governor Abbott. "Being able to come together and form this coalition, form this bond, provides you strength in numbers. You are going to be able to work more collaboratively to enforce the law. We thank you for the courage that it takes to do your job, and together we are going to keep Texas safe and secure."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott thanked Texas sheriffs for their dedication to upholding the rule of law, protecting their communities, and keeping Texans safe. The Governor also highlighted the critical role Texas sheriffs played in securing our nation's border from the brutality of dangerous criminals, including drug cartel members, human smugglers, and individuals responsible for violence against law enforcement. Additionally, Governor Abbott underscored that the State of Texas serves as an indispensable partner to law enforcement officers, sheriffs, and organizations like the North Central Texas Sheriff's Coalition to keep its citizens safe.

Governor Abbott has consistently championed law enforcement officers, signing into law crucial public safety measures to equip officers with the tools they need to keep Texans safe, strengthen penalties for serious crime, and ensure district attorneys uphold the rule of law. Most recently, the Governor signed into law the strongest bail reform package in Texas history that keeps violent repeat offenders behind bars and holds rogue judges accountable.

The Governor was joined by Representative Andy Hopper, Representative Shelley Luther, Jack County Sheriff Charles Hauger, sheriffs from across the state, and other state and local officials.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.