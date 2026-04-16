SimpleDocs Appoints Alex Denne as Chief Growth Officer

SimpleDocs // Alex Denne

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleDocs today announced the appointment of Alex Denne as Chief Growth Officer. Denne will lead the company’s global growth strategy, overseeing customer acquisition, revenue expansion, partnerships, and go-to-market execution.Denne was most recently Head of Growth at Genie AI, where he grew the platform from stealth to 10,000 users a week across 50 countries.Beyond his commercial track record, Denne also moderates the legaltech community on Reddit, which has doubled from 12,000 to over 25,000 members in the past 6 months under his leadership, with more than 3 million visitors annually."SimpleDocs plays by a different set of rules in Legal AI. A privately funded startup with the kind of reach and distribution that took over a decade to build — that's rare," said Denne. "Preston built something extraordinary with Law Insider. Electra changed how the industry thinks about NDAs with oneNDA. And now I have the privilege to turn the platform they built into a growth machine for SimpleDocs."“What we needed was someone who could turn our vast community into a distribution channel for our Legal AI software," said Preston Clark, CEO of SimpleDocs. "Alex is a highly analytical growth leader with category and market specific expertise. He understands product-led growth, he understands the legal tech buyer, and he's listening and engaging with them every day. I don’t think there’s a better person for this job.”Denne's appointment follows the promotion of Electra Japonas to Chief Product Officer in January 2026, as SimpleDocs continues to build its leadership team for this next phase of growth.About SimpleDocsSimpleDocs is an award-winning, AI-native contract automation platform for in-house legal teams and law firms. Its flagship product, SimpleAI, combines AI-powered drafting, review, and redlining with configurable playbooks and an AI-first contract repository. By grounding AI in organizational precedent, shared standards, and Law Insider's proprietary market intelligence, SimpleDocs enables legal teams to make better, more consistent decisions across the contracting lifecycle. SimpleDocs is privately funded. Learn more at www.simpledocs.com

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