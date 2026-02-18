SimpleDocs Launches the Contract Intelligence Layer

Policy, Precedent, and Market Standards powered by Law Insider™ Are Now Integrated into Its Award-Winning Microsoft Word Add-In

The Contract Intelligence Layer gives teams the context behind every negotiation, so they can make decisions faster and with the data they need to defend it.” — Preston Clark, CEO, SimpleDocs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleDocs today announced the launch of its Contract Intelligence Layer, an advanced benchmarking tool designed to help in-house legal teams make faster contract decisions by integrating internal policies, historical precedent, and verified market standards directly inside Microsoft Word.The launch follows a wave of new AI-powered legal tools, including recent contract workflow releases from general-purpose platforms such as Claude. These tools have all made it dramatically easier to analyze contracts, apply instructions, and generate redlines.But they all lack the data required to make informed contextual negotiation and drafting decisions.Contract Decisions Require More Than AI ReasoningAI tools are increasingly good at answering the question: “Given these instructions, what should I say?”In-house legal teams, however, are accountable for a harder question: “What does this mean in the context of our policies, our past decisions, and comparable deals in the market?”That question cannot be answered by general purpose legal AI tools. It requires decision-grade context.“Legal teams don’t need more AI recommendations. They need data-informed decisions,” said Preston Clark, CEO at SimpleDocs. “The Contract Intelligence Layer gives teams the context behind every negotiation, so they can make decisions faster and with the data they need to defend it.”Introducing the Contract Intelligence LayerThe Contract Intelligence Layer unifies the three sources of information legal teams actually rely on when making decisions, but have never had in one place:- Policy Data: What the organization has formally approved, including playbook positions, fallbacks, and escalation thresholds.- Precedent Data: What the organization has actually accepted in past contracts, exposing patterns, exceptions, and variance between policy and reality.- Market Standards: How similar terms appear across real, executed agreements in the broader market, providing an external reference point for risk, leverage, and negotiation posture.With these layers of context now available inside the SimpleDocs Microsoft Word Add-In, legal teams can move quickly, stay consistent, and negotiate with confidence without relying on tribal knowledge, repeated escalations, or unnecessary rework.Law Insider: The Market Standards LayerAt the core of the Market Standard layer is the Law Insider database, the world’s largest publicly referenceable collection of executed contracts and clauses.Over the past 15 years, Law Insider has built a deep layer of contract intelligence by collecting and analyzing millions of publicly available agreements from around the world. Contract language is parsed into structured data that reveals which clauses are standard for a given agreement, where provisions are commonly missing, how terms vary across industries and jurisdictions, and what language tends to be fair, aggressive, or imbalanced. Spanning more than 40 languages, this dataset represents one of the most comprehensive views of how contracts are actually written and negotiated in the market today - and now serves as a core foundation of the Contract Intelligence Layer within SimpleDocs.This is not synthetic data. This is not model inference. This is referenceable “see source” context to accelerate decision making and improve legal judgement.- Millions of real agreements (and thousands more added weekly);- Organized across industries, jurisdictions, deal sizes, time, and language; and- With negotiated outcomes, not “aspirational” templates.No general-purpose or legal AI platform has ever integrated this level of market data into the negotiation and drafting process.The Contract Intelligence Layer is available today in limited Beta release as part of the SimpleAI Pro package. To request access, join the waitlist here: simpledocs.com/waitlist About SimpleDocsSimpleDocs is an AI-native contract automation platform built for in-house legal teams and law firms. The platform combines AI-powered drafting, redlining, and review with configurable playbooks and an AI-first contract repository, enabling legal teams to manage contracts from first draft to negotiation and storage. By combining advanced AI with proprietary market data, customer policies and negotiation precedent, SimpleDocs enables faster, more consistent, and more defensible contract decisions— delivering measurable ROI and confidence across every stage of the contracting lifecycle. Explore the future of AI-powered contracts with SimpleDocs at www.simpledocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.