Selecting an AI Partner for Modern Transactional Work: Pierson Ferdinand’s Story

The SimpleAI Word Add-In has quickly become an everyday tool used by partners across our firm.” — Christina Wojcik, Chief Innovation Officer, Pierson Ferdinand LLP

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The SimpleAI Word Add-In has quickly become an everyday tool used by partners across our firm.”— Christina Wojcik, Chief Innovation Officer, Pierson Ferdinand LLP Pierson Ferdinand (“PierFerd”) is a Partner-led, tech-driven, and fully distributed law firm providing high-quality legal services across 25+ markets. With more than 270 global partners, the firm brings deep experience across 90+ areas of law including corporate, M&A, litigation, intellectual property, employment, and regulatory matters - while placing a strong emphasis on innovation, collaboration, and client service.From its founding, PierFerd has taken a deliberate approach to technology adoption: tools must streamline delivery of legal services, enhance judgment rather than replace it, increase transparency, and deliver tangible value to clients.That philosophy led PierFerd to partner with SimpleDocs and roll out the SimpleAI Word Add-In across its practice.The Opportunity: Modern Legal Work Without Workflow DisruptionAs client expectations continue to rise and matters grow more complex, lawyers face a familiar challenge: balancing high-value legal thinking with time-intensive drafting, review, and revision work.Much of this work happens where lawyers already spend their time – inside Microsoft Word. Introducing new systems or standalone tools often creates friction, slows adoption, and fragments workflows. PierFerd sought an AI solution that could live inside Word, supporting lawyers as they draft, review, and refine contracts in real time.The Solution: SimpleAI, Embedded Where Lawyers WorkSimpleAI integrates directly into Microsoft Word, allowing lawyers to draft, review, summarize, and improve contracts without leaving their documents. The rollout at PierFerd focused on practical use cases and hands-on training, ensuring attorneys could immediately apply the tool to real client work.Since implementation, partners across the firm have consistently used SimpleAI to:- Accelerate first drafts and revisions- Quickly extract and analyze key clauses- Summarize long agreements for internal and client-facing discussions- Reduce repetitive manual edits while maintaining full control over legal judgment – delivering value to clients quickly and effectively“The team at SimpleDocs have been exceptional partners, combining flexibility, hands-on training, and a highly collaborative approach to meet PierFerd’s unique needs,” said Christina Wojcik, Chief Innovation Officer at Pierson Ferdinand. “The SimpleAI Word Add-In has quickly become an everyday tool used by partners across our firm.”A Shared View of the Future of Legal WorkFor SimpleDocs, the partnership reflects a broader shift in how law firms are adopting AI, moving away from experimental tools and toward embedded solutions that support real legal workflows.“Lawyers don’t need AI that forces them to change how they work,” said Preston Clark, CEO and Co-Founder of SimpleDocs. “They need AI that shows up in the moments that matter – inside the document, during drafting and review. Pierson Ferdinand is a great example of a firm adopting AI thoughtfully, in a way that strengthens efficiency, client service, and legal judgment.”About PierFerdPierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 270+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence, and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.*About SimpleDocsSimpleDocs is an AI-powered contract drafting and review platform built for modern legal teams. Its flagship product, SimpleAI, brings intelligent contract support directly into Microsoft Word—helping lawyers work faster, more consistently, and with greater confidence.* In London, the firm operates as Pierson Ferdinand UK LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales with registered number OC449880. It is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with registered number 8006801. Pierson Ferdinand UK is connected with its affiliate in the United States, Pierson Ferdinand LLP, although they are two separate legal entities. The word “partner” denotes a member of Pierson Ferdinand UK or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.