AKB-140SB Keyboard with Integrated Smart Card Reader. Supports Industry Standards Works with Windows Enterprise Access Management (IAM) Systems Plug and Play USB-C / USB-A Connection Quiet and Fast Membrane Switch Keyboard

Adesso Launches the AKB-140SB Keyboard: Designed for Delivering Reliable Performance in Business Environments

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, today announced the launch of its newest product, the AKB-140SB Keyboard with integrated Smart Card Reader, a low-profile keyboard designed to enhance productivity for modern business and enterprise environments.Designed with productivity and efficiency in mind, the AKB-140SB features an integrated smart card reader tailored for government and public sector deployments, enabling secure, credential-based authentication. The reader supports CAC and PIV smart cards in alignment with FIPS 201 standards, helping agencies meet federal identity, credential and access management (ICAM) requirements. This integration streamlines secure workstation login and access to sensitive systems while supporting compliance with established government security protocols.*Key Features of the AKB-140SB• Consistent, Quiet Performance: Membrane key switches designed for long-term, low-noise operation• Full-Size Layout with Numeric Keypad: Optimized for data entry and business applications• Durable Construction: Built to withstand continuous, high-usage environments• Integrated Smart Card Reader: Supports secure authentication and access control• Easy Deployment: USB plug-and-play connectivity with no driver installation required• Space-Efficient Design: Slim profile suitable for a wide range of workstation setupsCompatible with Windows operating systems, the AKB-140SB integrates easily into existing IT infrastructures, making it a practical choice for bulk rollouts and standardized workstation configurations.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso AKB-140SB MSRPs for $49.99 and is available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.*Additional Software that use Smart Cards required.

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