Invoke Named Microsoft Agent 365 Launch Partner, Advancing Secure Enterprise AI Agent Adoption

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Identity Award Invoke recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for Security Services Partner of the year

Invoke selected as Microsoft Agent 365 Launch Partner, Bringing Secure and Governed AI Agents to the Enterprise.

AI is moving from experimentation to real results. Invoke leads the way with Agent 365, providing secure, scalable governance for confident AI growth across enterprises.” — Stephen Leuthold, Co-Founder at Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke selected as Microsoft Agent 365 Launch Partner, Bringing Secure and Governed AI Agents to the Enterprise.As a Launch Partner, Invoke is working closely with Microsoft to build and deliver secure, governed AI agents that operate seamlessly across enterprise systems and data. This designation highlights Invoke’s deep expertise in governance, security, and compliance for Agentic AI solutions.“The shift from AI experimentation to enterprise results is here. Invoke is excited to be at the forefront of that transformation, delivering Agent 365 as the governance and security control plane that organizations need to scale AI with confidence,” said Stephen Leuthold, Co-Founder at Invoke.Invoke’s inclusion reflects its strength in two critical areas: cybersecurity and AI. The company’s proven capabilities in identity governance, data protection, and threat detection, combined with deep alignment to Microsoft technologies such as Entra ID, Purview, and Defender, position it to help enterprises deploy AI agents safely at scale.For customers, working with a Microsoft-vetted Launch Partner like Invoke brings direct benefits: AI agents are secure by design, aligned with enterprise compliance needs, and easily fit into existing workflows, enabling smoother adoption and measurable value for organizations, while managing risk.As organizations move toward a future powered with digital coworkers, Invoke helps define how AI agents are deployed responsibly, transforming innovation into governed, scalable outcomes. Contact Invoke today to begin your secure enterprise AI journey or learn more about partnering for responsible AI deployment.About InvokeHaving earned global recognition as Microsoft Identity Partner of the Year , and, most recently, named Microsoft Security Services Partner of the Year by the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Invoke is dedicated to securing innovation. At Invoke, our Frontier Firm-focused approach helps organizations harness AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and efficiently, simplifying challenges and delivering clear, measurable results.

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