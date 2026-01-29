2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Identity Award Invoke recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for Security Services Partner of the year Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security Specialist - Invoke

Invoke shares many values with Microsoft and one of the most important ones is where we both run on trust & our success depends on earning and maintaining it.” — Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke today announced it won the Security Services Partner of the year award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2026 presented by the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The company’s innovation and achievements over the past 12 months have elevated and distinguished it within the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of Software Development Companies and Services Partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft Security technology.Award winners demonstrated excellence across the security landscape during the past 12 months."Invoke shares many values with Microsoft and one of the most important ones is where we both run on trust & our success depends on earning and maintaining it."– Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of InvokeAt the seventh annual Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, Microsoft announced award winners in 6 categories honoring partner trailblazers, changemakers and security services and Software developer partner of the year awards. This is the seventh-year awards were given. Invoke won the Security Services Partner of the year award.“Congratulations to this year’s Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winners and all the remarkable finalists,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. “Security is truly a team sport, and our partners demonstrate the power of collaboration every day. By joining forces and harnessing the latest advancements in AI, we’re building stronger defenses and paving the way for a safer digital future together.”Established as an association to bring together Microsoft leaders, Software Development Companies and Services Partners, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape. Together with Microsoft stakeholders, MISA members voted on the Microsoft Security Excellence Award winners, recognizing their peers' efforts towards enhancing security.About Invoke:Having earned global recognition as Microsoft Security Services Partner of the Year and Microsoft Security Identity Partner of the Year, we are dedicated to securing innovation. At Invoke, our Frontier Firm-focused approach helps organizations harness AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and efficiently—simplifying challenges and delivering clear, measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.