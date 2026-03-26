Invoke Earns Microsoft 365 Copilot Specialization, Advancing Secure Enterprise AI Adoption

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Identity Award Invoke recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for Security Services Partner of the year

Designation validates Invoke’s proven framework for driving measurable business outcomes with Agentic AI

Our focus is helping enterprises operationalize Agentic AI in a way that is secure, governed, and tied directly to measurable business outcomes.” — Stephen Leuthold, Director of Growth & Alliances at Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke , a Microsoft-focused security and AI firm, today announced it has earned the Microsoft 365 Copilot Specialization, a recognition awarded to partners who demonstrate deep technical expertise and proven customer success in deploying Agentic AI solutions.This specialization validates Invoke’s ability to help enterprise organizations move beyond AI experimentation to responsible, effective, and outcome-driven adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot. It reflects the strength of Invoke’s Secure AI Adoption Framework, its successful client engagements, and its own internal deployment of Copilot to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.From AI Exploration to Real Business ImpactAs enterprises increasingly integrate AI into core operations, the challenge is no longer access to technology, but the ability to deploy it safely and effectively.“Achieving the Copilot Specialization reflects the results we’re delivering for our clients,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Growth & Alliances at Invoke. “Organizations don’t need more AI pilots—they need proven pathways to AI success. Our focus is helping enterprises operationalize Agentic AI in a way that is secure, governed, and tied directly to measurable business outcomes.”Recognition of Proven ExpertiseThe Microsoft 365 Copilot Specialization is awarded to partners that meet rigorous standards across performance, skilling, and customer impact. For Invoke, the designation reinforces its position as a trusted advisor helping organizations operationalize AI securely and at scale.The achievement builds on Invoke’s long-standing collaboration within the Microsoft ecosystem across devices, cloud, and services, as well as its recognition as the 2025 Microsoft Identity Partner of the Year, a testament to its leadership in identity-first security and Zero Trust architecture.Enabling the Next Phase of Enterprise AIWith this specialization, Invoke is further positioned to support organizations navigating the complexities of AI adoption—where productivity gains must be balanced with security, compliance, and governance requirements. Enterprises interested in accelerating their Microsoft 365 Copilot journey can learn more about Invoke’s approach and offerings at www.invokellc.com About InvokeHaving earned global recognition as Microsoft Security Services Partner of the Year, Microsoft Security Identity Partner of the Year, and, most recently, named Security Services Partner of the Year by the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Invoke is dedicated to securing innovation. At Invoke, our Frontier Firm-focused approach helps organizations harness AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and efficiently, simplifying challenges and delivering clear, measurable results.

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