Aptia Continues Expansion of Amplify Partners Program with Goodpath Bringing Integrated Chronic Condition and Weight Management Care to Employer Clients

Goodpath is exactly the kind of outcomes-driven partner we built Aptia Amplify to support. ” — Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer, Aptia US.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia Insurance Services Group, a leading U.S. employee benefits administrator, today announced that Goodpath has joined Aptia Amplify Partners, the company’s program connecting employer clients with integrated third-party solutions through AptiaOne. Goodpath, the leading provider of virtual, integrative care for chronic conditions, brings clinical weight management, GLP-1 access and affordability support, and coordinated care for comorbid conditions, including diabetes, musculoskeletal health, and mental health, to Aptia clients.Through Aptia Amplify, Aptia integrates and enables employer clients’ access to Goodpath’s virtual clinic model, which includes clinical health coaching, personalized treatment plans, and custom care kits delivered directly to members, and care pathways for members with and without GLP-1 careGoodpath’s WeightRX program delivers a 35% reduction in GLP-1 costs compared to standard PBM coverage through partnerships with manufacturers for direct-to-employer access. Goodpath has demonstrated utilization of 15 to 20% of an employer’s population, far above the 3% typical of traditional point solutions. On average, members see a $2,292 reduction in total cost of care per member per year, measured through medical claims.“Goodpath is exactly the kind of outcomes-driven partner we built Aptia Amplify to support: clinically rigorous, easy for employers to deploy, and designed for how people actually experience health, not in silos. By enabling integrated chronic condition and weight management care into the AptiaOne ecosystem, we’re helping clients simplify administration with a measurable impact on total cost, while giving employees a clearer path to the right care.” — Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer, Aptia US.Goodpath reports that on average, chronic conditions account for more than 80% of employer healthcare spend, yet most solutions in the market see minimal engagement and have little measurable impact on costs. Goodpath takes a different approach: rather than treating weight in isolation, it builds coordinated programs that address the full picture. Eighty-four percent of its members with obesity have at least one comorbid condition, and 55% have three or more, making integrative, multi-condition care essential for meaningful outcomes."Weight management that ignores comorbidities isn't weight management. It's a temporary fix. Eighty-four percent of individuals with obesity have at least one comorbid condition, and yet most programs still treat weight in isolation. Through Aptia Amplify, employers gain access to integrative care that addresses weight alongside the conditions most commonly connected to it: diabetes, MSK pain, and mental health. That coordinated, whole-person approach is what drives meaningful cost reduction, with members averaging $2,292 less in total cost of care per year. In a benefits environment where every dollar is scrutinized, that kind of impact matters." — Bill Gianoukos, CEO, GoodpathFor employers, Aptia Amplify is designed to reduce administrative burden and facilitate low-lift deployment through AptiaOne. For employees, it enables more seamless access to benefits alongside education that drives utilization and whole-person wellbeing. For brokers, it can offer a pre-built pathway to bring integrated solutions to clients while reducing the friction of traditional procurement. Aptia plans to continue expanding the Amplify program with additional solution providers through 2026.About Aptia GroupAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About GoodpathGoodpath delivers evidence-based weight management designed to improve long-term health outcomes and reduce total cost of care. Through integrative care, Goodpath addresses weight management alongside related conditions, including musculoskeletal pain, digestive health, mental health, diabetes, and sleep issues. Personalized programs are led by clinical health coaches and supported by a multidisciplinary care team, helping members address both symptoms and underlying drivers of health. For more information, visit goodpath.com.

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