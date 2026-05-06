Aptia Adds FitOn Health to Aptia Amplify Partners Expanding Well-Being Access for Employer Clients

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FitOn Health's holistic fitness and well-being platform joins Aptia's Amplify Partner ecosystem, giving employers a simpler path to improving employee health.

By welcoming FitOn Health into Aptia Amplify, we’re giving clients a simpler, more connected way to offer meaningful well‑being benefits.” — Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a leading U.S. employee benefits administrator, today announced that FitOn Health has joined Aptia Amplify Partners, the company’s program connecting employer clients with integrated third-party solutions through AptiaOne.FitOn Health is a leading fitness and well-being platform serving more than 20 million members. Its all-in-one solution spans digital fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep and condition management, helping employees move more, eat better, sleep well and care for their mental health. The platform has been recognized as the #1 Fitness App by Forbes and has generated more than 500,000 five-star reviews.“Employers are looking for well‑being solutions that are easy to adopt, easy to run, and proven to make an impact,” said Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptia. “By welcoming FitOn Health into Aptia Amplify, we’re giving clients a simpler, more connected way to offer meaningful well‑being benefits that drive engagement, improve outcomes, and support a healthier, more productive workforce.”Through Aptia Amplify, Aptia clients will gain access to FitOn Health’s personalized well-being programs via simplified contracting, seamless integration and embedded engagement content built into AptiaOne. The relationship is designed to help employers raise employee awareness and utilization of well-being benefits, while supporting whole-person health outcomes.“Joining Aptia Amplify is a natural next step in our mission to make world-class well-being accessible to every employee," said Lindsay Cook, CEO of FitOn Health. "Aptia's deep roots in benefits administration, combined with FitOn Health's proven engagement platform, creates a powerful combination for employers who want well-being benefits that employees actually use and deliver measurable results."The business case for preventive care is strong. A 2025 study conducted by Havarti Risk found that employers achieve up to 3.6X ROI through preventive care and well-being initiatives, with each engaged member generating an average of $359 in annual savings through health improvements and reduced absenteeism. Employers with more than 10,000 employees can save more than $430,000 annually through reduced healthcare costs and increased productivity.FitOn Health joins a growing roster of Amplify Partners spanning well-being, condition management, mental health, financial wellness and more. Aptia plans to expand the program to more than a dozen integrated solutions by the end of 2026.For more information about Aptia Amplify Partners, visit aptia-group.com.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Connect with Aptia on our website or LinkedIn About FitOn HealthFitOn Health is a leading fitness and well-being platform helping members move more, eat better, sleep well and care for their mental health. With more than 20 million members, 500,000 five-star reviews and a 3.6X ROI demonstrated through independent research, FitOn Health delivers personalized well-being experiences that reduce healthcare costs for employers. Recognized as the #1 Fitness App by Forbes, FitOn Health partners with employers to build healthier, more engaged workforces. Learn more at FitOnHealth.com.

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