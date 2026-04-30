Aptia Earns Two Silver Stevie® Awards in The 24th Annual American Business Awards® for Customer Service Excellence

Aptia receives Silver recognition in both Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year.

Our Customer Experience team has set a standard that is genuinely world-class and these Silver Stevie Awards are a testament to the care and discipline they bring to every interaction.” — Jeff Williams, President and CEO Aptia Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, has been named a two-time Silver StevieAward winner in The 24th Annual American Business Awards. The company received Silver recognition in both Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year, honoring the performance and philosophy of its Customer Experience team.The Aptia Customer Experience team was built around a straightforward mission: to make benefits feel less overwhelming and more empowering for the people who depend on them. Healthcare and financial benefits touch real lives, often at moments of pressure or uncertainty, and the team’s approach is built on three core commitments: empathy first, clarity at every step, and proactive support. The results speak directly to that approach. Aptia achieved a 95.3% customer satisfaction score, well above the 85% threshold recognized as world-class by SQM Group and the North American industry average of 78%. The team also posted an NPS of 81.6, alongside a 1.3% call abandonment rate and a six-second average live-chat response time, each dramatically outperforming standard industry benchmarks.“These two awards reflect something our team earns every single day, one conversation at a time. Benefits administration sits at the intersection of people’s health, finances, and peace of mind, and that’s not a space where average service is good enough. Our Customer Experience team has set a standard that is genuinely world-class, and this recognition from the American Business Awards is a testament to the care and discipline they bring to every interaction,” said Jeff Williams, U.S. President and CEO of Aptia.The American Business Awardsare the premier business awards program in the United States, open to all organizations operating in the country regardless of size or sector. Nicknamed the Stevies, the awards have recognized outstanding achievement across every facet of work life since 2002. The 24th annual competition drew more than 3,700 nominations, judged by more than 230 professionals worldwide whose scores determined the winners.The two Silver StevieAwards follow a series of recognitions for Aptia’s Customer Experience team, including a TITAN Gold Award for Customer Experience Department of the Year and six Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for service training and innovation. Together they reflect the company’s broader commitment to making the administration of benefits a genuinely human experience.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About The American Business AwardsThe American Business Awardsare the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations, public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards recognize achievement across management, marketing, customer service, product development, and more. The StevieAwards are conferred across nine programs globally and together receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More information is available at stevieawards.com.

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