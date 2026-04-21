Aptia Earns Gold in the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards for Event Marketing Campaign at HR Tech

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Aptia receives Gold award by Hermes Creative Awards for its Event Marketing Campaign, “Wake Up to What’s Possible: The Aptia Interactive HR Tech Experience.”

Winning a Gold Hermes Creative Award is a meaningful recognition of the strategy, creativity, and collaboration behind this work. ” — Jeff Williams, U.S. President and CEO of Aptia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, has been recognized with a Gold award in the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards for its Event Marketing Campaign, “Wake Up to What’s Possible: The Aptia Interactive HR Tech Experience.” The award, presented in the Event Marketing Campaign category, honors the company’s work at the HR Tech Conference, where Aptia displayed an immersive, interactive booth experience designed to make the world of benefits feel clearer, more modern, and more energized.Built around the theme “Waking Up the World of Benefits,” the HR Tech booth was designed to break from the typical trade show formula. Visitors were invited to customize a personal “Wake-Up Kit” from a curated wall of essentials, a hands-on moment that reflected Aptia’s broader belief that benefits should be personal and flexible. A collaborative “What’s Next?” whiteboard wall encouraged attendees to share their ideas about the future of HR and benefits, filling throughout the event with perspectives on automation, personalization, and smarter technology. A countdown clock and brass gong punctuated live technology demonstrations, drawing consistent crowds across both days of the conference.“Winning a Gold Hermes Creative Award is a meaningful recognition of the strategy, creativity, and collaboration behind this work. At Aptia, we are focused on building experiences that reflect the strength of our brand, our people, and our commitment to clients and partners.” – Jeff Williams, U.S. President and CEO of Aptia.The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in the concept, writing, and design of marketing and communication programs across traditional and emerging media. Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the world, the competition draws thousands of entries each year from corporate marketing and communication teams, advertising agencies, PR firms, and design shops globally. Gold recognition is awarded to entries scoring in the top tier of evaluation, with judges, all senior-level industry professionals, assessing work on creativity and execution against the highest standards of the field.The Hermes Gold at HR Tech adds to a growing list of recognitions for Aptia, reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in creative marketing.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

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