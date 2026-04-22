HSI Garners 2026 Environment + Energy Leader Designation for Software Excellence

HSI named a 2026 E+E Leader for its AI-powered platform unifying EHS, ESG, chemical management, and training.

HSI delivers a well-executed, highly accessible platform that successfully unifies EHS, ESG, chemical management, and training into a single system, reducing fragmentation and improving data quality.” — E+E Judges

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a global leader in EHSQ software, digital compliance training and workforce development solutions, today announced that its Platform for EHSQ professionals has been recognized as a 2026 Environment + Energy Leader Award Winner in the Software & Cloud category. Judges recognized HSI as a leader in providing EHS, Sustainability, Chemical Management, and Training software capabilities in one unified platform.Judges from E+E praised HSI’s platform and software capabilities citing, “HSI delivers a well-executed, highly accessible platform that successfully unifies EHS, ESG, chemical management, and training into a single system, reducing fragmentation and improving data quality across organizations. The solution demonstrates strong innovation in usability and practical AI , with credible real-world adoption and measurable operational outcomes.”The judges went on to state, “It is refreshing to see the integration of multiple systems for safety, environmental, EHS, chemical and training data in one tool.”The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards serve as a trusted benchmark, highlighting cutting-edge innovations and real-world success stories. Through rigorous expert evaluation, the program provides companies with vetted products and proven projects that drive meaningful improvements in sustainability and energy management.“We are extremely thrilled with the latest designation from E+E as it highlights the strengths of the HSI Platform: one unified software solution to support EHSQ professionals across their EHS, Sustainability, Chemical Management and Training needs,” stated Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI.HSI’s robust software platform, powered by advanced AI, is fully configurable and supports enterprise-sized organizations across a variety of industries.About HSI:HSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts.Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience that has successfully completed more than 500 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For more information, visit www.hsi.com About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape. For more information, visit www.environmentenergyleader.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.