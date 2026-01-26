HSI Announces Strategic Partnership with Enhesa to Expand Regulatory Compliance Software Offerings

HSI partners with Enhesa to power a new Regulatory and Compliance Module, providing customers with global regulatory intelligence to simplify compliance.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Enhesa – the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence. The partnership powers HSI’s new Regulatory and Compliance Module within the HSI platform and allows HSI customers to access regulatory and compliance intelligence across any jurisdiction, globally. The integration within the new software module simplifies compliance requirements for HSI customers.“Our partnership with Enhesa showcases our commitment to offering our customers reliable and scalable software solutions to meet their EHS needs in any jurisdiction they operate in,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI. “By integrating Enhesa within the HSI platform, we are offering our customers operating globally the easiest way to monitor regulatory non-compliance.”For companies operating across multiple jurisdictions, the ability to track and comply with local, regional, national and international regulations can become difficult and often lead to errors. By integrating Enhesa within the HSI platform via the new Regulatory and Compliance Module, we’re ensuring HSI customers have access to Enhesa’s vast regulatory intelligence to manage compliance risk worldwide.HSI customers can use Enhesa’s regulatory intelligence to support the creation of checklists, maintain a legal register, determine accurate training requirements and maintain up-to-date SOPs.“The pace at which regulations change makes it extremely challenging for multinational corporations to keep track—let alone stay ahead. Our mission is to empower global organizations with trusted regulatory intelligence to proactively manage risk, ensure compliance, and support safer, more sustainable operations worldwide. We are excited to pursue this mission with HSI and help their clients make confident decisions for the future,” says Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa.HSI’s Regulatory and Compliance module is available today within the HSI platform.About Enhesa:Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory intelligence worldwide — a partner to global corporations, empowering business leaders to anticipate risks, navigate complex compliance challenges, and make confident decisions in an increasingly volatile global marketplace. With more than 40 years of regulatory expertise, Enhesa combines purpose-built AI with an ‘experts-in-control’ model to transform complex, fast-changing environmental, health, safety, and chemical regulations and scientific data into timely, actionable insights. Its curated, standardized intelligence drives operational efficiency and strategic advantage, setting the standard for regulatory business intelligence at scale and turning compliance into a competitive advantage. Visit www.enhesa.com About HSI:HSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts.HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com

