HSI Unveils Sky™, a Revolutionary AI Assistant Designed to Reshape the Future of Workplace Safety and Performance

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a leading provider of workplace safety, compliance , and learning solutions , today announced Sky™, a new propriety AI-powered assistant designed to help organizations turn safety data into insight, action, and prevention. Embedded across the HSI Platform, Sky delivers trusted, context-aware guidance by combining customer data, accredited training content, and regulatory knowledge into a single, intuitive experience.Unlike general-use chatbots, Sky is built to support the entire HSI platform and is purpose-built for safety-critical and regulated environments. It helps users answer critical safety questions, identify risk trends, streamline safety and other EHS-specific workflows, and help EHS professionals make informed decisions. Sky is powered by HSI Intelligence, HSI’s proprietary suite of AI capabilities and LLMs which are trained on HSI’s vast EHS safety library making HSI Intelligence unrivaled in accuracy and reliability.“AI has enormous potential in workplace safety, but only if it’s trusted,” said Jose Arcilla CEO of HSI. “Sky was designed from the ground up to prioritize accuracy over speculation. It knows what it can answer confidently, and just as importantly, when it shouldn’t. That focus on trust, combined with HSI’s deep expertise in safety and training, is what makes Sky truly different.”A Unified Assistant Across the HSI PlatformSky is available throughout the HSI Platform via a conversational interface, giving users a single point of access to intelligence across their safety and performance programs.The assistant understands the context of each customer’s implementation and draws from multiple trusted sources, including:- Customer operational data and system records- Customer-provided policies and procedures- HSI’s extensive, accredited libraries covering workplace safety, industrial skills, and professional development- Curated public regulatory and compliance sourcesBy synthesizing these inputs, Sky goes beyond reporting and analysis to deliver meaningful guidance aligned to each organization’s needs.Turning Insight Into Action — Inside the WorkflowSky is designed to reduce friction and improve outcomes by embedding intelligence directly into everyday work.Key capabilities include:- Conversational access across the platform, allowing users to ask questions and get guidance without leaving their workflow- Photo analysis to help identify potential hazards from uploaded images- Workflow and form assistance, streamlining initial data entry through natural conversation- Intelligent record discovery, summarizing relevant records and linking users directly to detailed information- Trend identification to surface emerging risks and patterns- Corrective action and risk mitigation recommendations grounded in best practices and real-world context- Training recommendations that connect identified risks to relevant learning and skill developmentTogether, these capabilities help organizations move faster from observation to prevention, while improving data quality and consistency. Sky, along with other HSI Intelligence capabilities, strengthen HSI’s leadership position in the development of AI-powered software solutions for EHS professionals.To learn more about Sky and other HSI Intelligence capabilities, click here: https://hsi.com/solutions/hsi-intelligence About HSI:HSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts.Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience that has successfully completed more than 500 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities.For more information, visit www.hsi.com

