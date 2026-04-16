MountainStar Partners Names Jason Parry Chief Operating Officer

Jason Parry returns to MountainStar Partners a decade later to become Chief Operating Officer of the private equity firm in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MountainStar Partners today announced the appointment of Jason Parry as Chief Operating Officer, marking a meaningful full-circle moment as Parry returns to the firm where he worked to launch a major orthodontic initiative nearly a decade ago.

Based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with additional offices in Vail, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia, MountainStar Partners welcomes Parry back to the organization at a pivotal stage of growth. As COO, he will focus on strengthening operational clarity and alignment across the firm, enhancing cross-functional communication, and building the processes and accountability needed to support scalable, long-term success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to MountainStar Partners in this expanded leadership role,” said Christopher Lazzara, CEO of MountainStar Partners. “Jason knows our culture, our values, and our long-term vision. Over the past decade, he has built deep experience across venture capital, healthcare technology, and organizational leadership, making him uniquely suited to help us sharpen execution and scale responsibly.”

Parry previously served as Vice President of Strategy and Development at MountainStar Partners from 2013 to 2016, where he helped define and execute a refreshed investment strategy, developed analytical tools and methodologies across equity, debt, and real estate investments, and managed cross-functional teams in day-to-day operations. He also played a central role in leading a team of 20 to secure grant funding and government approval to build an accredited private medical institution. Over the past decade, his career has spanned early-stage investing, strategic planning, and organizational development, with a consistent focus on entrepreneurial leadership and collaboration.

“Returning to MountainStar Partners is incredibly meaningful,” said Parry. “My time here early in my career was one of the most formative experiences of my professional life, and the opportunity to come back in a leadership capacity is something I don't take lightly. The mission, the people, and the commitment to purpose-driven work are just as compelling to me now as they were ten years ago. I'm honored to help strengthen the firm's operational foundation, improve alignment and accountability, and support a culture that is resilient, scalable and built for the long term."

Parry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is also active in community and entrepreneurial development, serving as a mentor and advisor to organizations including GrowFL, Economic Gardening, the UNF Center for Entrepreneurial Innovations, Renaissance Jacksonville, and Yoga4Change. His community involvement reflects a leadership philosophy grounded in trust, collaboration, and long-term value creation.

Established in 2013, MountainStar Partners is a private investment firm based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The firm invests across multiple asset classes and operates a portfolio of companies specializing in residential and commercial real estate development, direct lending, and healthcare. Its healthcare division operates a network of orthodontic education and clinical facilities in Georgia. MountainStar Partners’ mission is to serve as a trusted steward of investor capital through integrity, professionalism, and disciplined execution. For more information, visit MountainStar Partners.

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