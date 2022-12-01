Holiday Feast To Go from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Holiday Feast orders can be easily made at firebirdsrestaurants.com or over the phone by Dec. 17. Firebirds makes curbside pick-up quick and convenient on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is making the holidays easy this year with its complete Holiday Feast available for pre-order through Saturday, Dec. 17. Meals will be scheduled for pick up on Friday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 24. Firebirds will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

The award-winning contemporary polished restaurant is offering a Prime Rib Holiday Feast at participating restaurants and while supplies last. The Holiday Feast is generously portioned and serves up to six people.

“While Firebirds is closed on Christmas Day so our staff can enjoy the holiday, we have prepared a ToGo prime rib feast with sides, dessert and other selections that will make your holiday meal a memorable one,” said Chef Steve Sturm, senior vice president food and beverage at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Orders can be easily made at firebirdsrestaurants.com or taken over the phone. Firebirds makes curbside pick-up quick and convenient on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill locations. Delivery is unavailable for this limited time offering.

Additional specialty side items are available with the purchase of a Holiday Feast, and cooking instructions are included with each order.

In addition, Firebirds is offering a holiday gift card promotion. For every $100 in gift cards purchased in-store or online, guests will receive $20 in “bonus cards.” For more information visit firebirdsrestaurants.com/gift-cards/. This special offer is available now through December 31st and “bonus cards” are valid for redemption from January 1 – February 9, 2023.

Firebirds’ Holiday Feast serves up to six people, priced at $199.95, and includes the following (while supplies last):

Holiday Feast

• Prime Rib with au jus & horseradish sauce

• Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

• Salad (choice of Mixed Greens, BLT or Caesar)

• Asparagus with Roasted Garlic Thyme Butter

• Bread and whipped Butter

• Pineapple Brown Sugar Cake

Add On Side Items (for an additional charge, with the purchase of a Holiday Feast)

• Family Size Killer Mac and Cheese

• Family Size Lobster Mac and Cheese

• Chicken Tenders Tray

• Pineapple Brown Sugar Cake

• Baked French Toast with Fresh Berries

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood filleted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds supports sustainability efforts and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, and surpassed $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. To become a member of Firebirds Inner Circle, order ToGo online or to make a reservation visit firebirdsrestaurants.com.