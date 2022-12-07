‘Tis the Season-ally Inspired Holiday Menus at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's new holiday dinner menu features a wood-grilled, certified Duroc pork chop with cognac cream sauce, red wine-poached apples and green chile mac & cheese. The popular restaurant's holiday lunch and dinner menus are available through Jan. 3. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

The popular restaurant’s new holiday lunch and dinner menus celebrate the festive season with flavorful entrées available through January 3

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill introduces new holiday lunch and dinner menus just in time to make any celebration a memorable one this holiday season. From hand-cut wood-fire grilled NY Strip, and certified Duroc pork chop with cognac cream sauce, to Bananas Foster Bread Pudding for dessert, Firebirds’ limited time scratch-made menus are available now through January 3.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is known for its signature hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill.

Firebirds’ seasonal Lunch Menu includes suggested wine pairings, and features:

Firebirds’ seasonal Dinner Menu includes suggested wine pairings, and features:

Tomahawk Prime Pork Chop

Wood-grilled, certified Duroc pork chop / cognac cream sauce / red wine-poached apples / green chile mac & cheese

Suggested wine pairing: Acrobat Pinot Noir

Guests can enhance their entrees by adding:

Dessert

Many of the restaurant’s dishes are created using fresh seasonal ingredients. Gluten-sensitive menu items, such as Grilled Tenderloin Salad, Wood Grilled Salmon, and Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, are also available.

Firebirds offers catering, online ordering for ToGo and delivery options. In addition, Firebirds is offering a holiday gift card promotion. For every $100 in gift cards purchased in-store or online, guests will receive $20 in “bonus cards.” This special offer is available now through December 31st and “bonus cards” are valid for redemption from January 1 through February 9, 2023. For more information visit firebirdsrestaurants.com/gift-cards/.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds supports sustainability efforts and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, having surpassed $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. To become a member of Firebirds Inner Circle, order ToGo online or to make a reservation visit firebirdsrestaurants.com.