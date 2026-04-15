MPD Investigating Kenilworth Avenue Double Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of two juveniles in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at approximately 3:27 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile male victims, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, one juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 12-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the second victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Tyale Coates and 12-year-old Mhilo Young, both of Northeast, DC.

This case is being investigated by members of MPD’s Major Case Squad. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide in the District of Columbia, bringing the total reward amount in this case to $50,000.

CCN: 26049430

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