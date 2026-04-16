TuxCare to Present JCON EUROPE 2026 Session on Operating Open Source at Scale

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Artem Karasev, Senior Product Marketing Manager, is slated to present during JCON EUROPE 2026 , the premier in-person Java community conference taking place April 20–23 at the Cinedom Multiplex Cinema in Cologne, GermanyOn Thursday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Cinema 6, Karasev is scheduled to deliver a talk titled, “Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at Scale.” Open-source software powers the world’s most innovative enterprises, but keeping it secure, compliant, and reliable over the long haul is where complexity (and unexpected risk) quietly creeps in. In his presentation, Karasev will explore the challenges organizations face when working with open-source technologies that often have short lifecycles and require regular upgrades. Attendees can walk away with the beginnings of a practical playbook for extending the useful life of open-source software – helping to keep systems secure, audits calm, and engineers focused on building what’s next rather than maintaining what’s old.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare’s rebootless patching, end-of-life security updates, noise-free vulnerability scanning, and enterprise support for community operating systems enable enterprises to run open-source software with confidence even when the calendar or threat landscape say otherwise.For more information on Karasev’s sessions, visit:For detailed information on the JCON EUROPE 2026 event, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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