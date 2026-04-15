New NSSRS Staff Reporting Validation
Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18
There is a new staff reporting data validation now active in the NSSRS Validation collection inside NDE’s Legacy Portal.
Warning #598 – Unexpected Compensation Amount Reported
Staff have been reported with an unusual amount in one or more salary fields (Basic Salary, Additional Compensation, or Salary Benefits). Please review the Compensation chart in the Staff Reporting manual to ensure the salary is reported in the correct field, or correct the amount in Staff Reporting if it is incorrect. If no changes are necessary, the warning may remain.
Staff Reporting guidance can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/
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