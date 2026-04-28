Etnyre Debuts Sliding Axle Trailer for Equipment Hauling

Etnyre's Sliding Axle Trailer Sliding Axle Trailer

The new Sliding Axle Trailer expands Etnyre’s Lowboy Trailer lineup for safer, more flexible equipment hauling.

Contractors we work with are always hauling heavy equipment from site to site, and they need trailers that make that process simpler and safer.” — Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International

OREGON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etnyre International, a leading manufacturer serving the asphalt road construction industry, has announced the addition of a new Sliding Axle Trailer to its lineup of heavy equipment transport solutions. Designed with contractor needs in mind, the trailer offers improved load distribution, flexible hauling capabilities, and dependable performance for demanding construction and infrastructure projects.Transporting heavy equipment is a daily challenge for contractors, rental companies, equipment brokers, and dealers managing a wide range of machinery across job sites. From shipping containers and man-lifts to generator sets and paving equipment, operators require trailers that allow for safe loading, efficient transport, and dependable performance across a variety of applications.The Sliding Axle Trailer builds on Etnyre’s established line of Lowboy Trailers, which includes Hydraulic Removable Gooseneck models, Mechanical Detachable Gooseneck trailers, Paver Specials, Jeep Dollies, and other specialty trailer configurations. With the addition of the sliding axle design, operators gain greater flexibility during loading, making it easier to handle a wide range of equipment and meet diverse transportation needs across multiple industries.“Contractors we work with are always hauling heavy equipment from site to site, and they need trailers that make that process simpler and safer,” said Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International. “That’s where our new Sliding Axle Trailer really stands out. The lowboy trailer configuration gives operators better load positioning and performance, helping crews move equipment more confidently while keeping projects on schedule.”Engineered for durability and ease of operation, the Sliding Axle Trailer features a sliding axle system that enables easier rear-loading of equipment without disconnecting the truck. This design improves loading efficiency and helps operators handle a wide range of equipment types safely and effectively.According to Etnyre representatives, the trailer is well suited for operations that regularly move high volumes of mixed equipment, including contractors, rental fleets, and equipment dealers managing diverse inventories. The sliding axle configuration supports faster loading and unloading cycles while helping crews handle frequent equipment transfers efficiently and maintain safe, compliant transport practices across a wide range of hauling applications.With the addition of the Sliding Axle Trailer, Etnyre continues to expand its Lowboy Trailer lineup, providing contractors with reliable equipment solutions for transporting heavy machinery across today’s demanding construction projects.Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.

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