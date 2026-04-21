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Yamamoto North America Expands Rocky Mountain Presence with New Colorado Distribution Partnership

Yamamoto names Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies as newest Partner

Yamamoto partners with Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies

This is exactly the type of partner we look for as we continue to grow. Strong leadership, deep market knowledge, and a shared commitment to the customer.”
— Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto
BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamamoto North America, a leading provider of advanced laundry and finishing equipment, today announced a new distribution partnership with Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies, based in Johnstown, Colorado.

Under the agreement, Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies will serve as an authorized distributor of Yamamoto North America’s equipment, providing full-service support including sales, service, and parts across Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming.

The partnership strengthens Yamamoto North America’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region and enhances its ability to support customers across key industries, including hospitality, healthcare, athletic facilities, animal care, and commercial and industrial laundry operations.

“We are excited to partner with Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies for several reasons,” said Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto North America. “Pete’s experience across a variety of market segments is second to none in the region, and his team’s relentless focus on customer experience and satisfaction closely aligns with our own values. With the recent addition of seasoned Yamamoto representative Jon Pell—formerly with National Laundry Equipment in Nashville—I’m confident this partnership will be highly beneficial for both organizations.”

Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies is a full-service distributor of vended and on-premise laundry equipment, serving customers across Montana, Colorado, and Wyoming. Their team brings extensive experience in developing profitable laundromats and designing highly efficient on-premise laundry operations.

“This is exactly the type of partner we look for as we continue to grow,” Fleming added. “Strong leadership, deep market knowledge, and a shared commitment to the customer.”
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About Yamamoto North America
Yamamoto North America is a leading provider of advanced laundry and finishing equipment, delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to commercial and industrial laundry operations across North America. Known for quality, reliability, and engineering excellence, the company supports customers with equipment designed to improve efficiency and long-term performance.
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About Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies
Commercial Laundry Systems of the Rockies is a full-service distributor of vended and on-premise laundry equipment, serving Montana, Colorado, and Wyoming. The company specializes in developing successful, highly profitable laundromats and efficient on-premise laundry solutions, backed by a team with extensive industry experience.

Joe Fleming
Yamamoto North America
+1 866-204-0519
email us here

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Yamamoto North America Expands Rocky Mountain Presence with New Colorado Distribution Partnership

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