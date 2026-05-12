YAMAMOTO NORTH AMERICA WELCOMES BRANDON PALMGREN AS NATIONAL SALES MANAGER

Brandon Palmgren - National Sales Manager

Strategic hire marks a new chapter in market expansion and dealer support

Brandon’s combination of technical understanding and relationship-driven support makes him a tremendous fit for our organization” — Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto North America

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yamamoto North America is proud to announce the addition of Brandon Palmgren as National Sales Manager as the company continues expanding its support network and strengthening relationships throughout the commercial laundry industry.Brandon brings more than 15 years of experience supporting and developing sales channels across multiple industries, having previously worked with organizations including Precision Planting, Brandt Equipment, and GSI. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with distributors, dealers, and national account structures similar to Yamamoto’s customer-focused approach.What especially sets Brandon apart is his extensive technical background and his ability to recognize the core engineering differences that separate equipment platforms in real-world applications. His experience understanding how design, durability, and operational performance directly impact customer results aligns naturally with the philosophy behind Yamamoto equipment and the company’s long-term approach to quality and reliability.“Brandon’s combination of technical understanding and relationship-driven support makes him a tremendous fit for our organization,” said Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto North America. “He understands that true value comes from more than surface-level specifications — it comes from engineering, reliability, and long-term performance that customers can depend on.”Brandon shared that he is especially excited for the opportunity to learn a new industry, build lasting relationships, and contribute to the continued growth of a privately owned, family-first company culture.Outside of work, Brandon is a passionate supporter of Illinois State University Redbird athletics — which makes it even better that Yamamoto equipment helps support Redbird teams behind the scenes. He also enjoys spending time with his family and staying actively involved in his children’s sports and activities.Yamamoto North America looks forward to the experience, perspective, and energy Brandon brings to the organization as the company continues investing in long-term growth and customer success.For more information about Yamamoto North America, visit www.yamamoto-na.com

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