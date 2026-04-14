House Resolution 473 Printer's Number 3157

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Sponsors CUTLER, MULLINS, VITALI, WEAKNECHT, VENKAT, ISAACSON, FEE, McNEILL, GREINER, ANDERSON, BERNSTINE, STAATS, PICKETT, RAPP, FREEMAN, SAMUELSON, KRUEGER, HAMM, GUENST, RIVERA, KUTZ, DALEY, SAPPEY, BRENNAN, KAUFFMAN, HOHENSTEIN, PASHINSKI, COOPER, DOUGHERTY, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, CIRESI, GALLAGHER, FLOOD, ROWE, CAUSER, MOUL, GILLEN, STENDER, SCHEUREN, CURRY, M. MACKENZIE

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of May 2026 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject May 2026 as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness Month In Pennsylvania

Generated 04/15/2026 02:05 PM

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