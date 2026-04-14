House Resolution 468 Printer's Number 3149

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 468 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COOPER, KULIK, VENKAT, JAMES, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, STEELE, ROWE Short Title A Resolution urging municipal governments and encouraging farmers, landowners and residents throughout Pennsylvania to open their lands to public hunting and make greater use of existing deer management programs and permits available through the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Memo Subject Hunting for a Solution – Suburban Deer Populations Actions 3149 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026 Reported as committed, April 14, 2026 Generated 04/15/2026 02:04 PM

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