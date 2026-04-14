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House Resolution 468 Printer's Number 3149

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 468

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

COOPER, KULIK, VENKAT, JAMES, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, STEELE, ROWE

Short Title

A Resolution urging municipal governments and encouraging farmers, landowners and residents throughout Pennsylvania to open their lands to public hunting and make greater use of existing deer management programs and permits available through the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Memo Subject

Hunting for a Solution – Suburban Deer Populations

Actions

3149 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026
Reported as committed, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 02:04 PM

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House Resolution 468 Printer's Number 3149

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