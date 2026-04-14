House Resolution 452 Printer's Number 3138

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Sponsors CURRY, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, MAYES, HANBIDGE, HOHENSTEIN, BRENNAN, GALLAGHER, MALAGARI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, FREEMAN, CIRESI

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2026 as "Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith, recognize the important contributions of the Sikh community and combat anti-Sikh bigotry.

Memo Subject Designating April 2026 as “Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month”

Generated 04/15/2026 02:03 PM

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