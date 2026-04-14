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House Resolution 436 Printer's Number 2999

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Sponsors

KINKEAD, REICHARD, FREEMAN, KUTZ, ZIMMERMAN, COOPER, CONKLIN, COOK, GUZMAN, FLEMING, RIVERA, HILL-EVANS, PASHINSKI, MENTZER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON

Short Title

A Resolution designating the week of March 16 through 20, 2026, as "Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating March 16-20, 2026 as "Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week"

Generated 04/15/2026 02:02 PM

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House Resolution 436 Printer's Number 2999

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