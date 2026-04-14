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House Resolution 378 Printer's Number 3186

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 378

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CAUSER, PASHINSKI, PICKETT, RAPP, STENDER, NEILSON, SMITH, ARMANINI, GILLEN, ZIMMERMAN

Short Title

A Resolution designating December 17, 2026, as "Sustainable Forestry Initiative Day" in Pennsylvania to commend the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Pennsylvania SFI Implementation Committee for over 30 years of leadership, commitment and impact on the sustainability of this Commonwealth's forests and forest-based communities.

Memo Subject

30th Anniversary of the PA Sustainable Forestry Implementation Committee

Actions

2696 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, Dec. 10, 2025
3186 Reported as amended, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 02:01 PM

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House Resolution 378 Printer's Number 3186

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