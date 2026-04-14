House Resolution 378 Printer's Number 3186
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 378
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CAUSER, PASHINSKI, PICKETT, RAPP, STENDER, NEILSON, SMITH, ARMANINI, GILLEN, ZIMMERMAN
Short Title
A Resolution designating December 17, 2026, as "Sustainable Forestry Initiative Day" in Pennsylvania to commend the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Pennsylvania SFI Implementation Committee for over 30 years of leadership, commitment and impact on the sustainability of this Commonwealth's forests and forest-based communities.
Memo Subject
30th Anniversary of the PA Sustainable Forestry Implementation Committee
Actions
|2696
|Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, Dec. 10, 2025
|3186
|Reported as amended, April 14, 2026
Generated 04/15/2026 02:01 PM
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