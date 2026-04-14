House Resolution 378 Printer's Number 3186

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 378 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CAUSER, PASHINSKI, PICKETT, RAPP, STENDER, NEILSON, SMITH, ARMANINI, GILLEN, ZIMMERMAN Short Title A Resolution designating December 17, 2026, as "Sustainable Forestry Initiative Day" in Pennsylvania to commend the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Pennsylvania SFI Implementation Committee for over 30 years of leadership, commitment and impact on the sustainability of this Commonwealth's forests and forest-based communities. Memo Subject 30th Anniversary of the PA Sustainable Forestry Implementation Committee Actions 2696 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, Dec. 10, 2025 3186 Reported as amended, April 14, 2026 Generated 04/15/2026 02:01 PM

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