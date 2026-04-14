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House Bill 2118 Printer's Number 2739

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2118

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, GUZMAN, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, M. BROWN, KENYATTA

Short Title

An Act providing for museum unclaimed loaned property.

Memo Subject

Museum Unclaimed Loaned Property Act

Actions

2739 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 8, 2026
Reported as committed, Feb. 4, 2026
First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026
Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2026
Removed from table, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 02:00 PM

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House Bill 2118 Printer's Number 2739

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