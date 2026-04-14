House Bill 2118 Printer's Number 2739

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2118 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, GUZMAN, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, M. BROWN, KENYATTA Short Title An Act providing for museum unclaimed loaned property. Memo Subject Museum Unclaimed Loaned Property Act Actions 2739 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 8, 2026 Reported as committed, Feb. 4, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026 Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2026 Removed from table, April 14, 2026 Generated 04/15/2026 02:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.