House Bill 2118 Printer's Number 2739
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2118
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, GUZMAN, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, M. BROWN, KENYATTA
Short Title
An Act providing for museum unclaimed loaned property.
Memo Subject
Museum Unclaimed Loaned Property Act
Actions
|2739
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 8, 2026
|Reported as committed, Feb. 4, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026
|Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2026
|Removed from table, April 14, 2026
Generated 04/15/2026 02:00 PM
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