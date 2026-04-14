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House Resolution 419 Printer's Number 2932

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 419

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HARKINS, HANBIDGE, VITALI, PROBST, HOWARD, McNEILL, RIVERA, GREINER, WAXMAN, BRENNAN, SAPPEY, DOUGHERTY, SANCHEZ, CIRESI, NEILSON, MAYES, SHUSTERMAN

Short Title

A Resolution designating April 14, 2026, as "Animal Control Officer and Animal Cruelty Officer Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the week of April 12 through 18, 2026, as "National Animal Control Appreciation Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution recognizing April 14, 2026, as Animal Control Officer & Animal Cruelty Officer Day in Pennsylvania

Actions

2932 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, Feb. 20, 2026
Reported as committed, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 02:01 PM

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House Resolution 419 Printer's Number 2932

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