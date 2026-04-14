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House Bill 2246 Printer's Number 2937

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Sponsors

WEBSTER, WAXMAN, PROKOPIAK, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, HADDOCK, RIVERA, VITALI, SAPPEY, BURGOS, MAYES, BOROWSKI, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOYD, STEELE, FRANKEL, SCOTT, FREEMAN, OTTEN, CIRESI, MULLINS, N. NELSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in water resources planning, further providing for State water plan and providing for covered data centers; and promulgating regulations.

Memo Subject

Water Usage Reporting Requirements for Data Centers

Generated 04/15/2026 02:00 PM

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House Bill 2246 Printer's Number 2937

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