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House Bill 2176 Printer's Number 2826

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Sponsors

PROKOPIAK, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, HANBIDGE, GIRAL, MAYES, SANCHEZ, BOROWSKI, INGLIS, SHUSTERMAN, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CURRY, FLEMING, PARKER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for social media literacy education.

Generated 04/15/2026 01:59 PM

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House Bill 2176 Printer's Number 2826

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