House Bill 2402 Printer's Number 3078

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2402

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2026-2027; itemizing public improvement projects, furniture and equipment projects, transportation assistance, flood control projects, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission projects and Manufacturing Fund projects leased or assisted by the Department of General Services and other State agencies, together with their estimated financial costs; authorizing the incurring of debt without the approval of the electors for the purpose of financing the projects to be constructed, acquired or assisted by the Department of General Services and other State agencies; authorizing the use of current revenue for the purpose of financing the projects to * * *