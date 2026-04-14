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House Bill 2410 Printer's Number 3086

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Short Title

An Act making appropriations from a restricted revenue account within the General Fund and from Federal augmentation funds to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Generated 04/15/2026 01:58 PM

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House Bill 2410 Printer's Number 3086

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