House Bill 2406 Printer's Number 3082

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - 3082 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2026 Reported as committed, March 25, 2026 First consideration, March 25, 2026 Laid on the table, March 25, 2026 Removed from table, April 14, 2026

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