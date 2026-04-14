House Bill 2403 Printer's Number 3079

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2403 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act making appropriations from the Professional Licensure Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards assigned thereto. Actions 3079 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2026 Reported as committed, March 25, 2026 First consideration, March 25, 2026 Laid on the table, March 25, 2026 Removed from table, April 14, 2026 Generated 04/15/2026 01:57 PM

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