Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,667 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2403 Printer's Number 3079

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2403

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act making appropriations from the Professional Licensure Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards assigned thereto.

Actions

3079 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2026
Reported as committed, March 25, 2026
First consideration, March 25, 2026
Laid on the table, March 25, 2026
Removed from table, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 01:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2403 Printer's Number 3079

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.