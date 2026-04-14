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House Bill 2412 Printer's Number 3074

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - Short Title

An Act providing for funding for State-related universities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026, and ending June 30, 2027, for costs basis, for frequency of payments and for recordkeeping requirements; imposing a duty on the Auditor General; providing for financial statements, for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund and for restrictions; and making appropriations.

Generated 04/15/2026 01:57 PM

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House Bill 2412 Printer's Number 3074

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