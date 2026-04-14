House Bill 2409 Printer's Number 3085

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2409 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. Actions 3085 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2026 Reported as committed, March 25, 2026 First consideration, March 25, 2026 Laid on the table, March 25, 2026 Removed from table, April 14, 2026 Generated 04/15/2026 01:57 PM

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