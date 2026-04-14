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House Bill 2409 Printer's Number 3085

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Bill 2409

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Actions

3085 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2026
Reported as committed, March 25, 2026
First consideration, March 25, 2026
Laid on the table, March 25, 2026
Removed from table, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 01:57 PM

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House Bill 2409 Printer's Number 3085

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