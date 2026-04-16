ProAct Safety CEO to Present at Spring 2026 NSC Safety Summit

Shawn M. Galloway

Shawn Galloway will lead breakthrough discussions at the National Safety Council annual event.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead a session at the NSC Safety Summit 2026 . The conference will take place on May 6-8 in Baltimore, MD.Safety Excellence Master Class (6 May 8am-4:30pm)To adapt and thrive in a fast-paced and ever-changing world, organizations must develop and strengthen five capacities: System, Leadership, Engagement, Cultural, and Strategic. This tactical workshop thoroughly examines these five capacities and explores how they synergize to produce excellent, sustainable results. Attendees will be challenged to put the lessons into an executable plan for their organizations. This highly collaborative experience leads attendees on a journey balancing case studies with practical execution guidance. Does your organization have the capacity to produce sustainable excellence in safety performance and culture?Mistakes are Inevitable (7 May 11am-12pm)Errors will always occur, even in high-reliability organizations. The question isn’t whether we can eliminate every mistake, but whether our systems are designed to absorb, adapt and recover when they happen. This session, full of memorable stories, reframes safety from an exclusively prevention-first mindset to one that pairs prevention with engineered recovery capacity: controls and practices that minimize consequence and speed detection and response. We’ll explore practical ways to build recoverable systems, pre-task verification, critical step management, human-error-tolerant design and structured learning after normal work and deviations – rooted in Human and Organizational Performance and resilience thinking. You’ll leave with a field-ready checklist and conversation guides to surface error-likely conditions, strengthen safeguards and convert everyday work insights into durable improvements.For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, is an expert in safety excellence. With almost thirty years of experience, he is a highly sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. Shawn has become a trusted partner to leading organizations worldwide across various industries. He is the most prolific contributor in his field, having authored over 500 articles and several bestselling books. He also launched the world’s first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, with now over 900 episodes. As a recognized authority in safety, Shawn has received awards such as being named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, among others.He is a regular guest on Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety magazines and podcasts. Shawn also serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, Forbes Business Council, and Fast Company Executive Board, enabling his influence to shape safety thinking and strategy at the executive level. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

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