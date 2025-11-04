Acclaimed Safety Expert to Lead Two Presentations at UTA Oil & Gas Safety Health & Environmental Conference

Shawn Galloway

ProAct Safety’s CEO, Shawn Galloway, to cover a proven method to coach for performance and discuss how to identify and engage subcultures.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced that the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, has been selected to speak at the UTA Oil & Gas Safety Conference on December 2nd at the Hilton Americas - Houston.Leadership Safety Coaching – Maximizing PerformanceCoaching is critical to organizational performance and the most effective way to inspire your team. Coaching is the leadership style focused on getting the best out of people. Coaching aims to help leaders and employees perform at their best — every time, everywhere. Everyone can be a coach, from an executive to influential peers.This session covers the five factors necessary for successful coaching: familiarize, focus, find, feedback, and facilitate. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in small discovery groups and receive printed materials to support their new ability to influence behavior, culture, and performance, and overall safety improvement strategy focus areas. The session is highly participative and leaves attendees thinking differently, prepared to lead differently, and focused on what will work best to coach for performance in their work environment.Shared Ownership – Engaging the Subcultures for Safety ExcellenceBased on his next book, Shared Ownership: Engaging the Subcultures, which will be published in early 2025, Shawn Galloway explores how to develop the final step in true employee engagement. In this engaging presentation, we will delve into the art of fostering exceptional engagement and a sense of shared ownership among the remarkable individuals you lead. Discover how supporting your frontline supervisors—those in direct contact with the workforce—is critical in igniting enthusiasm and commitment throughout your organization. Learn that great engagement is not an accident; it requires deliberate planning, sustained effort, and continuous nurturing, especially in large and established organizations where the initial momentum may have faded.Get more event details and register at oshasafetyconference.org ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway serves as the CEO of ProAct Safety. With more than two decades of authoritative experience in the field, Shawn is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. He is also an accomplished author, having penned several bestselling books and contributed over 400 articles and 100 videos across leading industry publications. Notably, he pioneered the first safety podcast, "Safety Culture Excellence," with over 800 episodes. As a distinguished expert and influential figure in safety excellence, Shawn has guided hundreds of organizations across various industries in achieving and maintaining the highest standards of performance and organizational culture. Shawn's influence and dedication to advancing the safety profession have been duly recognized through numerous prestigious accolades, including distinctions as a Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers, and Top 10 Speakers. He serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, Forbes Business Council and Fast Company Executive Board. His insights have been featured on prominent media outlets, including Bloomberg, Fox News, DailyMail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and the leading safety-related mainstream magazines and podcasts, solidifying his status as a leading voice in the safety domain. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.