ProAct Safety CEO to Lead Workshop, Technical Session and Safety Huddle at NSC Congress in Denver

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead three sessions at the NSC Congress and Expo . The conference will take place on September 12-17 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.Building Your Bridge: From Compliance to Excellence (14 Sep 8:00am-4:30pm)When talking about moving from a “have to” to a “want to” culture, from compliance to culture, or from good to great, it’s is much more productive when visual models are available that allow leaders to identify precisely where they are, where they’re trying to go and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence model has been a visual representation that thousands of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed to close the gap between compliance and culture - and discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. Explore where you and your organization are within this model. In this session, based on the author’s bestselling 2023 book, you’ll learn how to address each component, step by step.Safety Huddle: Burbank, Baue & Bali – Three Unforgettable Safety Stories (15 Sep 10-10:20am)A magazine lying on a bedroom floor, a treadmill run with a view of the Caspian Sea, and a sunrise trek to summit Mt. Agung—these three unforgettable experiences, along with their accompanying stories, will challenge you to rethink safety both professionally and personally and on and off the job. Most importantly, they will prompt a reevaluation of how success is currently defined and how excellence will be perceived by the year 2030.Shared Ownership: Engaging Subcultures for Safety Excellence (15 Sep 1:00-2:00pm)In this engaging session based on his new book, “Shared Ownership: Engaging the Subcultures,” Shawn Galloway will explore how to develop the final step in true employee engagement. He’ll delve into the art of fostering exceptional engagement and a sense of shared ownership among the remarkable individuals you lead. Great engagement is not an accident. It requires deliberate planning, sustained effort and continuous nurturing, especially in large and established organizations where the initial momentum may have faded. Discover how supporting your frontline supervisors – those in direct contact with the workforce – is critical in igniting enthusiasm and commitment throughout your organization.For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, is an expert in safety excellence. With over twenty years of experience, he is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. Shawn has become a trusted partner to leading organizations across various industries worldwide. He ranks in the top 1% of the most prolific writers in his field, having authored over 400 articles and several bestselling books. He also launched the world’s first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence. As a recognized authority in safety, Shawn has received awards such as being named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, among others.He has appeared as a guest on Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety magazines and podcasts. Shawn is also a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and the Fast Company Executive Board, allowing him to influence safety strategy and thinking at the executive level.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

