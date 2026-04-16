Entrinsik Informer Named “Data Solution of the Year for Education” in 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards Program Data Breakthrough Awards

Leading Market Intelligence Program Honors Innovation in Analytics, AI, DataOps and Next-Generation Data Technologies

Informer is proving that analytics built for higher ed delivers faster wins and better outcomes” — Steve Johansson, managing director of Data Breakthrough

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Informer has been selected as “Data Solution of the Year for Education” in the seventh annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.Entrinsik's Informer platform helps higher education institutions transform fragmented data into actionable insights that improve student experiences, operational efficiency, and compliance reporting. With Ellucian SaaS verified status, Informer unifies data from SIS, ERP, CRM, LMS, and more, integrating with Ellucian Student powered by Banner and Colleague, Jenzabar, Workday, Canvas, Blackboard, and other campus systems, along with documents and cloud libraries. Institutions gain a secure, governed environment where non-technical users can leverage AI-assisted self-service reporting, curated datasets, and dashboards without relying on IT for every request.Informer also helps automate compliance reporting through baseline templates designed to kickstart IPEDS, accreditation, and financial reporting, while delivering real-time insights into enrollment, retention, and financial aid trends. And as data flows across campus, built-in governance, including role-based access, helps institutions control who sees what while protecting sensitive student data.The impact has been measurable. California Lutheran University partnered with Entrinsik to launch Ask Gumby, a campus-wide AI assistant backed by institutional data via Informer and embedded directly in the university's MyCLU portal. The initiative produced a 96% satisfaction rating for MyCLU, a 70% reduction in Financial Aid follow-up issues, and a 75% decrease in unpaid graduation fees — earning the 2025 Tambellini Group Future Campus Award. At Coker University, their IT team used Informer to analyze ticket trends, anticipate support needs, and produce internal and external reports faster without increasing staff workload. And at Mid Michigan College, Informer standardized state and federal compliance templates so that updates now require only a data refresh, saving significant staff time while improving accuracy and confidence in regulatory submissions."By helping institutions serve students better, support staff more efficiently, and report with confidence, schools using Informer gain consistent visibility into performance, enrollment, operations, and compliance, all while reducing manual processes," said Brad Leupen, CEO of Entrinsik. "We're honored to accept this award from Data Breakthrough. From small private colleges to large state systems, we'll continue to enhance Informer to help turn complex, fragmented data into trusted insight that drives confident decision-making that impacts our very future — student success."The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry's most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The seventh annual program attracted thousands of nominations from leading organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, DataOps, AI, storage, observability, and real-time intelligence."Informer is proving that analytics built for higher ed delivers faster wins and better outcomes. Higher ed institutions are often on the outside looking in, generating huge amounts of data but unable to make sense of it. This leads to data silos, IT overload, manual compliance reporting, and limited visibility into enrollment, retention, student success, and revenue analysis," said Steve Johansson, managing director of Data Breakthrough. "Informer's combination of flexible data connectivity, data governance, dashboards, governed AI, and pixel-perfect reporting helps institutions move from reactive reporting to proactive decision-making. We're awarding Entrinsik's Informer 'Data Solution of the Year for Education.'"Entrinsik serves more than 3,000 organizations across higher education, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and financial services. The company also offers managed services ranging from fractional to fully managed support.As organizations across every industry accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the ability to capture, manage, analyze, and operationalize data has become mission critical. Modern enterprises depend on advanced data platforms and intelligent infrastructure to drive faster decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. Data Breakthrough Award winners represent the companies and solutions delivering the technologies that make this transformation possible.####About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik's online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services.About Data BreakthroughPart of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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