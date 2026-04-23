Entrinsik Receives 2026 Ellucian Experience Idol Award

Award recognizes Entrinsik’s governed AI approach delivering measurable student impact through its Informer GO Campus Companion

For over 40 years, our mission has been helping organizations get the most out of their data.” — Brad Leupen, president and CEO at Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, was selected by Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, as a winner in the 2026 Experience Idol award program. Experience Idol is an annual program celebrating institutions and partner organizations using the Ellucian Platform and SaaS-native capabilities to deliver innovative, data-driven experiences that improve outcomes for students, faculty, and staff across the higher education lifecycle.Entrinsik received the Best Student Impact award for its entry, "Inform Your Experience with Personalized AI Campus Chat." The award-winning solution uses Informer GO, Entrinsik’s AI-powered Campus Companion, to deliver personalized, governed AI chat directly to students within the Ellucian Experience dashboard. Based on a live AI pilot with Coker University (Hartsville, SC), the submission demonstrated measurable student impact in a real-world environment."For over 40 years, our mission has been helping organizations get the most out of their data,” said Brad Leupen, president and CEO at Entrinsik. “AI is a powerful new way to put that data to work. Not AI that operates in a silo, but AI grounded in institutional data that delivers real answers to real students. Our work with Coker University proves that meaningful student impact doesn't require years of planning. It requires the right foundation. Winning for Best Student Impact in Ellucian's Experience Idol 2026 is a tremendous validation of that approach. We're incredibly proud of our team and excited about what this means for institutions across the Ellucian ecosystem."Judges described the solution as “highly compelling” in a competitive field. The Best Student Impact category recognizes the Experience card that delivers the most meaningful and measurable impact on students’ lives. Entrinsik was recognized with a trophy presentation at Ellucian Live 2026 on April 21 in Denver, Colorado.“As we look across this years’ Experience Idol submissions, what stands out is not just creativity. It is how institutions and partners are applying Ellucian technology in practical, meaningful ways to improve the day-to-day experience across campus,” said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. “These innovations show what becomes possible when data, automation, and intuitive experiences come together in ways that are built for how higher education actually works. From bringing clarity to complex workflows and enabling earlier, more targeted student support, to reducing friction for faculty and staff through more unified experiences, this year’s winners are setting a new standard for efficiency, impact, and better outcomes across higher education.”The Experience Idol program invites institutions and partners to design and deliver impactful solutions using capabilities within the Ellucian Platform, including central workspace, reporting & analytics, workflow automation, low-code integrations, and AI-powered experiences. Finalists are selected based on creativity, measurable impact, and effective use of platform capabilities to improve outcomes for students, faculty, and staff.By integrating with core campus systems such as the Student Information System (SIS), Learning Management Systems like Canvas and Brightspace, and other campus services, the solution provides students with instant, contextual answers about their academic and campus life. Built on Entrinsik’s enterprise business intelligence platform with embedded data governance, the approach ensures accurate, secure, and institutionally aligned responses. The solution, deployed at Coker University, has elevated student experiences by connecting them to the information that matters most through a single, personalized AI chat, validating Entrinsik's approach to operationalizing AI in higher education environments. Entrinsik has also demonstrated this approach at California Lutheran University through its “Ask Gumby” AI experience, further validating the flexibility and impact of its governed AI strategy across diverse institutional environments.This recognition further reinforces Entrinsik’s growing presence within the Ellucian ecosystem, with three solutions—Informer GO, Informer, and the Informer Cloud to Ellucian SaaS Connector—available on the Ellucian Marketplace. Together, these offerings demonstrate Entrinsik’s ability to deliver integrated, governed data and AI solutions that extend the value of the Ellucian platform, which serves approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries and more than 21 million students worldwide. To learn more about Entrinsik and its solutions, visit https://entrinsik.com ###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik's online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Learn more at https://entrinsik.com WHAT IS ELLUCIANEllucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian’s innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes. For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

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