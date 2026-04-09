Assurance Financial Expands Team with Addition of Experienced Loan Officers in Georgia and South Carolina Branches

Southeast expansion highlights commitment to enhancement of lending capabilities in growing markets

Each of these loan officers brings a strong commitment to service and community, which aligns with our mission to exceed customer expectations.” — Kenny Hodges, Founder and CEO of Assurance Financial

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurance Financial, a leading full-service residential mortgage lender, expands its presence in Georgia and South Carolina with the addition of three new Mortgage Loan Officers, Krista Eiden (NMLS # 544500), Melissa Klein (NMLS # 1502235) and Stuart Smith (NMLS # 601976), all professionals representing decades of experience in the industry.“We are excited to expand our presence in Georgia and South Carolina with the addition of such experienced professionals,” said Kenny Hodges, Founder and CEO of Assurance Financial. “Each of these loan officers brings a strong commitment to service and community, which aligns with our mission to exceed customer expectations.”Eiden, branch manager of the Bluffton, South Carolina, branch, joins Assurance Financial as a loan officer with more than 20 years of experience in the finance and mortgage industry, having held roles as a loan processor, underwriter and loan officer. Klein brings experience in loan processing, operations and sales, along with a comprehensive understanding of the lending process. Smith joins the team as a seasoned mortgage originator with more than 35 years of industry experience, focused on serving families with integrity and a strong commitment to the community.The new loan officers emphasized Assurance Financial’s people-first culture and commitment to long-term relationships as key factors in their decision to join the company. “It truly feels like a second family,” said Eiden, noting the supportive, growth-focused environment and strong communication across all levels of the organization. Smith echoed that sentiment, describing the culture as “family-oriented” and relationship-driven, where trust and connection with clients are prioritized over transactions. Klein also highlighted the importance of individualized service, noting that “every client is different,” and emphasizing a relationship-driven approach that focuses on building trust and creating long-term connections. Across the team, all three loan officers underscored the importance of guiding clients through one of the most significant decisions of their lives with education, transparency and personalized support.Eiden works with a range of borrowers, from first-time home buyers to those expanding their investment portfolios. Klein works closely with entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes and first-time home buyers. Smith serves a range of clients, guided by a commitment to honesty and service. Together, the three loan officers bring a strong foundation of expertise and service, aligned with Assurance Financial’s mission to build community and exceed customer expectations.About Assurance FinancialAssurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, licensed in over 45 states. The company provides a wide range of home loan solutions, from conventional mortgages to FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans, supported by innovative technology and a people-first approach.

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