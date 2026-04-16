CIRCA Opens Four New Offices Across the U.S.

Luxury Jewelry Retailer Accelerates Expansion in 2026, Reaching 27 Global Offices in Q1

Each new location brings us closer to our clients, allowing us to deliver the exceptional service and expertise that define the CIRCA experience.” — Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRCA, a leading buyer of pre-owned fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches, today announced the addition of four new offices across the United States. The expansion is a reflection of a growing consumer demand for more accessible and transparent ways to sell high-end pieces of jewelry. CIRCA now operates 27 offices globally and continues to expand access for clients worldwide who desire concierge-level support from trusted experts.

CIRCA was established in 2000 with the mission of creating a premium experience for clients who wished to sell their luxury jewelry and watches in a seamless, highly personalized process, much different from traditional retail channels. Since that time, they have maintained that vision by continuing to expand their offices globally, with three new locations in 2025 and another four in 2026, bringing their total to 27 offices.

The new U.S. locations include:

- Austin, Texas

- Calabasas, CA

- Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Upper West Side, Manhattan, NY

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our company,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA. “Each new location brings us closer to our clients, allowing us to deliver the exceptional service and expertise that define the CIRCA experience.”

Here’s how CIRCA works:

1. Tell us about your items

- Provide as much detail as possible for the best evaluation. Include photos and any relevant documents or certificates.

2. Schedule a visit

- Find a location near you and select a date and time to meet privately with a CIRCA expert.

3. Bring your items to your local CIRCA location for a free, in-person evaluation

- Upon review, we’ll provide a purchase offer. There are no fees or commissions for our service and clients are under no obligation to sell.

4. Sell your items

- Payments are made immediately.

For more information about CIRCA, please visit www.circajewels.com.

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About CIRCA

CIRCA is a leading buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches. With 27 offices worldwide and an extensive team of experts, the company is dedicated to offering trustworthy, high-value client experiences. For more information visit www.circajewels.com and follow CIRCA on Instagram and Facebook.



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