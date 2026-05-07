Tot Squad Acquires Maternal Health Startup Robyn to Build the Modern Support System for New Moms

An AI trained on 70,000 real messages between doulas and parents, Robyn joins Tot Squad as the always-on expert from pregnancy through early motherhood

Acquiring Robyn means we can now meet every mom with free, around-the-clock guidance and a path to face-to-face support when she needs it.” — Jen Saxton, Founder & CEO of Tot Squad

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tot Squad, the platform that meets new moms at the registry and stays with them through early parenthood, today announced that it is expanding its offerings with its acquisition of Robyn, the maternal health startup with an AI-powered doula trained on over 70,000 de-identified messages between expecting and new parents, and doulas. Robyn joins Tot Squad’s existing offerings, including free Baby Concierge services at Target, and MotherFund, which lets parents add services like doulas and lactation consultants to their baby registry.

With Robyn, doula-quality support will be free for every parent. Robyn's training data is unlike most AI: conversations between real doulas and parents, combined with 200+ articles written by maternal health experts, and informed by trusted authorities like ACOG and AAP.

Tot Squad’s Founder and CEO, Jen Saxton, said: “Becoming a mother is one of the hardest transitions of a woman's life, and Tot Squad has always been here so moms don't have to do it alone. We've spent years connecting them with doulas, lactation consultants, and specialists when they need help. Acquiring Robyn means we can now meet every mom with free, around-the-clock guidance and a path to face-to-face support when she needs it.”

Alli Kasirer, Founder of Robyn, said, “I started Robyn on my journey to becoming a mom. I felt completely alone even though I was surrounded by other women going through the same experience, and I knew there had to be a better way. Joining Tot Squad feels like a natural evolution for Robyn. Tot Squad is meeting so many moms at the registry when they're in the planning phase, and together, we can make sure none of them feel alone or confused in the hardest moments.”

As part of the acquisition, key members of Robyn's product, engineering, and marketing team will join Tot Squad. Founder Alli Kasirer will stay on as an advisor.

Tot Squad's platform now spans the full journey. Baby Concierge at Target helps expectant moms build registries with expert guidance. MotherFund lets friends and family fund real support: doulas, prenatal massage, and sleep coaching, directly on the registry. And Robyn, the AI doula trained on 70,000 real messages, is available day and night from pregnancy through the first year. Together, they meet moms before they're in crisis and stay with them through it.

Saxton added: "Most people don't really know what doulas do, or how much of a difference they can make. Robyn changes that. She introduces parents to doula-quality support from the start, and our marketplace will make it simple to hire an in-person doula if and when they want one.”

Robyn was advised by the Whisper Group. Terms of the deal remain private. The acquisition lands at a moment of rapid innovation in maternal health, with growing demand for both trusted technology and human care. With Robyn, Tot Squad now offers always-on AI guidance trained by real doulas, alongside the human experts moms can rely on when they need them.

The new AI offering enters closed beta this summer, with a broader consumer rollout planned for Fall 2026. Join the waitlist here: https://totsquad.com/robyn.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, please email Samantha Breen at samantha@opportunitypr.com.

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